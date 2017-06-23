Bank robbed in Benton; Truck used in crime reported stolen

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Yazoo Co. Sheriff's Dept.

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after The Bank of Yazoo in Benton was robbed.

Authorities tell WJTV that an armed man came into the bank and robbed it Friday.

We’re told that another person was waiting outside in a truck. Authorities said the F-150 was reported stolen in Holmes County.

The robber, who was armed with a gun, took an unknown amount of money.

Authorities were able to find the truck about two miles from the bank abandoned in a cemetery off of Redmond Road. Authorities are still investigating.

 

