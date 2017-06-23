Cedar Lawn Cemetery in need of maintenance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman visiting her father’s grave in Jackson is upset by what she found, and she wants the City of Jackson to take better care of its cemetery.

Linda King said her WWI Veteran father is buried at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. She believes the grounds haven’t been maintained in weeks.

The grass is overgrown.

She said she even pulled weeds that started to cover her father’s headstone.

King said she reached out to the City of Jackson in the past, but nothing has been done.

“This is their final resting place here on this Earth,” she said. “When you bring flowers, and this is your loved one, you expect the perpetual care promised when you purchase this plot.”