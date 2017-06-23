Former Madison Central coach Bobby Hall inducted into MAC Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 307 wins and four state championships, Biloxi High School head coach Bobby Hall became a Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Famer on Friday night.

Hall joined fellow coaches Johnny Barfield, Johnny Hill, Samuel Louis Washington, Sr., and Mike Wilkinson to form the 2017 class.

Over 39 years of coaching, Hall has a record of 307-97. In addition to the four state titles, he’s won 22 regional titles, made 12 North State appearances, and finished as a state runner-up twice. Hall has coached at Raleigh, Amory, Louisville, Wayne County, Madison Central, and now coaches at Biloxi. He spent nine seasons with the Jaguars as a head coach and athletic director.

Click the video above to see how Hall somehow worked Hugh Hefner into his speech. You can also watch a majority of his entire speech below.