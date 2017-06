JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public Schools held a celebration Friday to spread awareness about the Summer Feeding Program.

The event was held at Blackburn Midle Schol on est Pearl Street.

JPS Food Service Department partenered with with Magnolia Health to sponsor the event.

Many students came to the event. The purose was to raise the awareness of the importance of the Summer Feeding Program in the capital city.

.@WJTV School is out but nutrition doesn't stop, @JPSDistrict Summer Food Program is in full swing. Makes these kids want to dance! pic.twitter.com/8yDw1vX3DL — Lauren Fluker (@LFluker_WJTV) June 23, 2017