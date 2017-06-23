Man arrested after allegedly carving his name in his girlfriend’s leg in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A man is arrested after deputies say he allegedly kidnapped and brutally attacked his girlfriend.

Jones County deputies charged 33-year-old William McCoy, of Ellisville, with aggravated assault domestic violence and kidnapping.

The victim said she was held against her will for two days and deputies said McCoy carved his name, “William” into her leg.

The incident was reported to authorities by the victim’s mother.

Jones County deputies said the victim’s mom received a phone call from a business about her daughter. A man told her that her daughter ran inside of his business screaming for help and McCoy was chasing after her.

We’re told the mother went to pick up her up and went to the Adult Detention Center to report the crime.

The victim told authorities that she was not allowed to have any food and that McCoy held her against her will.

She said she was choked to the point of passing out, burned with cigarettes, and cut with a light bulb. She also reported that McCoy carved his name into her leg.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

McCoy is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.