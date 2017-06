MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police need your help locating a missing on-off road bike.

They are looking for a white and blue 2012 Yamaha XT250. I have Mississippi license plate MC 0051411.

The bike was last seen on West Avenue South in McComb on June 19 around 3 p.m. The bike was reported missing on June 21.

Anyone with any information should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3213 or your local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.