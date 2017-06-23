Memorial service held for Lincoln County shooting spree victims

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday night, Lincoln County proved that tragedy pulls people together.

Hundreds gathered in the Bogue Chitto school gym to worship in honor of the eight victims killed in Lincoln County’s deadliest shooting spree.

“Sometimes people don’t know the words to say, so prayer is what’s been carrying us. And sometimes you just feel the love of a hug and that says enough,” Shawn Blackwell said. He is the father of one of the youngest victims, Jordan Blackwell, who died shielding his 15-year-old cousin Caleb from the gunman.

He says the support his family has gotten has poured in from near and far, “From New York, from Florida, California, New Jersey…just everywhere. We’ve been receiving calls, cards.”

Blackwell has previously spoken about forgiveness for the accused shooter Corey Godbolt. He says that opinion remains the same.

“Some people say we should have gotten to the point where we understand and we still don’t. But we know God makes no mistakes,” Blackwell said.

He also shared with that he hopes to be able to use his experience as a testimony of surviving the pain of losing a child.