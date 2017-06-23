Power outages reported across the state

By Published:

(WJTV) — As rain and storms roll through the state, some residents and businesses are reporting power outages.

Around 3:40 p.m. The Entergy outage map showed that more than 2,300 of their customers were without power.

Most of the outages were in Warren County with 346 customers without power.

In the Metro area, 265 customers were without power in Hinds County with another 264 in Rankin and 154 in Madison County in the dark.

Entergy is working to restore power to the affected customers at this time.

