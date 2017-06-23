Storms bring damage, flash flooding in Metro

(WJTV) — High wind and rain that moved through the Metro area caused some damage Friday.

The Warren County EMA Director John Elfer said that a few trees did go down out in the county, but they were able to get things cleaned up fairly quickly.

WJTV talked to Tommy Palmer who owns his own maintenance company. He was out in the area looking for work to do, saying because of all the rain we’ve seen lately, he’s gotten behind on projects he was hired to do.

“We’re in the bluffs over here,” he said. “This really ain’t the flatlands over here. So we’ve got a lot of washouts. Especially that last storm that came through, I got 13 calls in one day.”

In Clinton, Susan Easley shared a video on Facebook of flooding near Post Road and Tanglewood Drive in Clinton.

The water receded in the afternoon.