Thieves cut holes in cinder blocks at Lake Middle during break-in

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Scott County deputies are looking for the people who broke into a school on Wednesday.

Lake Middle School administrators tell WJTV that the thieves cut holes into the cinder blocks to get inside of the building.

We’re told that electronics were stolen from the school.

The school’s surveillance system captured two people on camera. One of the thieves was wearing a mask.

Principal Nancy Butler said this is the third break-in the school has had this year.

We’re told that deputies are questioning one person about the incident.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact the sheriff’s department.

