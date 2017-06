JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman was shot in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant Thursday evening.

Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones said the 35-year-old victim was hit in the arm at the Northside Drive location.

Officers are not sure where the shot came from at this time.

At last check, the woman was in stable condition.

Authorities are still looking for the person responsible for this crime.