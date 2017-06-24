Hinds county Sheriff’s Office Narcotics K-9 dies

By Published:

HINDS CO. Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff’s officials say, their beloved “Rex”, a K-9 Narcotics Detection dog has passed away.

Liberty Bank in Jackson teamed up with the Sheriff’s Office in 2012 to provide funds to purchase K-9 Deputy “Liberty” who was later named “Rex.”

Lt. Darrell Thornton chose “Rex” over several other detection K-9’s when selecting him.

“We connected immediately” said Thornton. Thornton went on to say, “each day as I would prepare to report for duty, Rex knew it was time to go to work.  We had each-others back and his loyalty was unconditional.  I’ve lost my partner and best friend.”

“Preliminary autopsy results indicate that he died of natural causes” said Sheriff Victor Mason. “We are saddened about the loss of K-9 Deputy “Rex” and he will be missed.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s