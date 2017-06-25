2nd annual ‘Sip Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – TJ Werre and Tyler Greever give out their awards for the 2016-2017 sports year.
Click the video above to watch the video as the duo goes through these categories:
-Supporting player (Cody Brown)
-Newcomer of the Year (Dak Prescott)
-Coach of the Year (Vic Schaefer)
-Controversy (Ole Miss investigation)
-Play of the Year (Morgan William’s Final Four buzzer-beater to beat UConn)
-Male Athlete (Cam Akers)
-Female Athlete (Tori Bowie)
-Team of the Year (Mississippi State women’s basketball)