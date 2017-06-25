2nd annual ‘Sip Awards

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – TJ Werre and Tyler Greever give out their awards for the 2016-2017 sports year.

Click the video above to watch the video as the duo goes through these categories:

-Supporting player (Cody Brown)

-Newcomer of the Year (Dak Prescott)

-Coach of the Year (Vic Schaefer)

-Controversy (Ole Miss investigation)

-Play of the Year (Morgan William’s Final Four buzzer-beater to beat UConn)

-Male Athlete (Cam Akers)

-Female Athlete (Tori Bowie)

-Team of the Year (Mississippi State women’s basketball)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s