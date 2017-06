MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is responding to an accident with injuries on I-55.

The accident is on the southbound side near MS 16.

It happened around 8:00 Sunday evening.

One person was taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries according to MHP.

The roadway is not blocked in this area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

@MississippiDOT accident with injuries I 55 s/b at MS 16 roadway not blocked Madison Co. pic.twitter.com/VoaanutVer — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) June 26, 2017