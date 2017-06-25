Meet Miss Mississippi Anne Elizabeth Buys

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg native Anne Elizabeth Buys is the new Miss Mississippi.

The 21-year-old represented her hometown in the 2017 Miss Mississippi Pageant, Saturday evening.

“I am just so thrilled and so honored to have been crowned in Vicksburg and when I looked into the audience last night from my left to right I could just see familiar faces and it was just an amazing feeling to know that they were behind me and they were supporting me and I won’t let them down,” says Buys.

The contestants were judged on interview, swimsuit, evening gown, talent and on-stage questions.

“I just want to bring a positive light to the community I know Mayor Flaggs has done an amazing job with leading this community in the right direction and I just want to embrace every opportunity before me to serve and make a difference in this community that I call home,” adds Buys.

Mississippi’s newest representative’s platform is Water for Life, which addresses clean water around the world. “About 7 years ago my family and I had the opportunity to sponsor a well in a remote village in India and I saw the pictures of the well dedication ceremony of the children and these families that were seeing clean water for the first time and I knew that I had to address this issue.”

Buys will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant September 10th.