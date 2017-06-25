Shoppers upset about Jackson Save-A-Lot closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In just two weeks the front doors to Save-A-Lot on Nakoma Drive will be locked permanently. The discount grocery store sits just minutes away from multiple neighborhoods…even walking distance for some. Loyal shopper, Ebony Madison, says”it’s a good decent walk for me and my kids, because you have the grocery store you have family dollar so you have everything you need in one selection, then you have a washer and dryer right across the street so it was really helping everyone”

We’re told the store is being shut down because of under performance…that decision came at the beginning of June. Rosemary Harris says she has been a customer of the store for about 3 years. “I’ve been crying for the last two weeks when I found out I was leaving.”

Most people in the area say they will still shop at the other Save-A-Lots…but it just wont be the same. “I’m gonna miss the manager, Daniel, the cashier we have such a great relationship they know when I come in and they just

treat me like family I’m going to miss the family atmosphere most of all,” says Harris.