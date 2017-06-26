1 charged in gas station shooting in Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Marquiez Scott (Photo: JPD)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Jackson Police said 21-year-old Marquiez Scott is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and auto burglary.

Police said an argument at a gas pump at Murphy’s Gas Station led to the shooting.

We’re told that the drivers from a Chevy Camaro and a Dodge Charger fired shots at each other.

JPD said one person was injured and taken to the hospital from Woodside Drive after leaving Walmart.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s