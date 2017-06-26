1 charged in gas station shooting in Jackson

Related Coverage Gunfight at Jackson gas station after altercation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Jackson Police said 21-year-old Marquiez Scott is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and auto burglary.

Police said an argument at a gas pump at Murphy’s Gas Station led to the shooting.

We’re told that the drivers from a Chevy Camaro and a Dodge Charger fired shots at each other.

JPD said one person was injured and taken to the hospital from Woodside Drive after leaving Walmart.

The investigation is ongoing.

Marquiez Scott-21, charged w/ agg. assault, shooting in an occupied vehicle and auto burglary stemming from Saturday's Murphy Gas shooting. pic.twitter.com/9yhd8nj9dt — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 26, 2017