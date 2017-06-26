3 Wayne County School District employees arrested on embezzlement charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Three former Wayne County School District employees were indicted on embezzlement charges.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering said Robert Dean, Ronnie Crane, and Freddie Mills are facing charges.

We’re told they turned themselves in Friday morning to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Dean, the former superintendent, was indicted on charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit the crime of embezzlement, between April 5, 2011, and June 1, 2011.

Crane and Mills were indicted for conspiracy to commit the crime of embezzlement for their parts in the embezzlement scheme. Crane was the former principal for Buckatanna School, and Mill was a former custodian at Clara School.

“These individuals abused their position for their own personal gain while stealing from the children of the Wayne County School District,” State Auditor Stacey Pickering said. “My office will continue to protect the taxpayers of Mississippi by holding these officials accountable for their actions.”

Pickering said Dean allegedly instructed others to produce and pay fictitious invoices for painting services, which were never performed for the school district, to satisfy a personal debt owed to Crane.

Dean, Crane, and Mills are scheduled to appear in Wayne County Circuit Court on August 7, 2017.