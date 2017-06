BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A house that caught fire Sunday night rekindled Monday in Bolton.

The Warren County Emergency Operations Center tells WJTV that they believe this was intentionally set

The EOC said the fire on West Madison Street started around 1 a.m. and rekindled a few hours later.

We’re told the home is a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

Homeowner tells me he got home around 1am, house was on fire. He says he got a call from his girlfriend saying she set it on fire @WJTV pic.twitter.com/yeCCN4azoK — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) June 26, 2017

Homeowner tells me he tired to put the fire out, suffered burns on his hands and neck. He was taken away in ambulance @WJTV pic.twitter.com/VLCaGcwSK3 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) June 26, 2017

Home catches fire in Bolton overnight, arson investigators on scene right now @WJTV pic.twitter.com/vqNQUDqViu — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) June 26, 2017