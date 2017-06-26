Brain Injury Association of MS “Dash ‘N’ Splash”

For avid runners and walkers, it’s a 5K scenic timed course; for kids, families, and those who don’t run, a healthy 1-mile walk; for those on wheels, a beautiful wheelchair roll!
When:
- 7:30 – 8:30 am
(Race day registration and packet pick-up)
- 9:00 am – 5K Run/Walk/Wheelchair Roll
- 10:00 am – 1 Mile Fun Run
Early Packet Pickup:
- Friday, June 30, 2017 3 pm – 6 pm
- Ridgeland Recreational Center at Old Trace Park
Early Entry Fee:
- 5K Run/Walk – $25/person
- Survivor – $20/person
- Fun Run – $15/person (Age 10 and under)
- Phantom Runner – Donate Not Participate – $25/person
- Teams – Minimum 5 people per team
Race Day Entry Fee:
- 5K Run/Walk – $30/person
- Survivor – $25/person
- Fun Run – $20/person (Age 10 and under)
Where:
- The course will begin at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland, MS and end at The Ridgeland Recreational Center.
Awards:
- Overall Male and Female 5K Run/Walk
- Overall Male and Female Fun Run
- Overall Male and Female Wheelchair Roll
- Largest Team Award
- Most Team Spirit Award
Registration:
- Online msbraininjury.org
- Deadline: Thursday, June 29th
- Fax Forms to 601-981-1039
QUESTIONS: 601-981-1021 or email Lee Jenkins at ljenkins@msbia.org