Brain Injury Association of MS “Dash ‘N’ Splash”

For avid runners and walkers, it’s a 5K scenic timed course; for kids, families, and those who don’t run, a healthy 1-mile walk; for those on wheels, a beautiful wheelchair roll!

When:

7:30 – 8:30 am

(Race day registration and packet pick-up)

9:00 am – 5K Run/Walk/Wheelchair Roll

10:00 am – 1 Mile Fun Run

Early Packet Pickup:

Friday, June 30, 2017  3 pm – 6 pm

Ridgeland Recreational Center at Old Trace Park

Early Entry Fee:

5K Run/Walk – $25/person

Survivor – $20/person

Fun Run – $15/person (Age 10 and under)

Phantom Runner – Donate Not Participate – $25/person

Teams – Minimum 5 people per team

Race Day Entry Fee:

5K Run/Walk – $30/person

Survivor – $25/person

Fun Run – $20/person (Age 10 and under)

Where:

The course will begin at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland, MS and end at The Ridgeland Recreational Center.

Awards:

Overall Male and Female 5K Run/Walk

Overall Male and Female Fun Run

Overall Male and Female Wheelchair Roll

Largest Team Award

Most Team Spirit Award

Registration:

Online msbraininjury.org

Deadline: Thursday, June 29 th

Fax Forms to 601-981-1039

QUESTIONS : 601-981-1021 or email Lee Jenkins at ljenkins@msbia.org