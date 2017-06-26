Brain Injury Association of MS “Dash ‘N’ Splash”

By Published: Updated:

For avid runners and walkers, it’s a 5K scenic timed course; for kids, families, and those who don’t run, a healthy 1-mile walk; for those on wheels, a beautiful wheelchair roll!

When:

  • 7:30 – 8:30 am

(Race day registration and packet pick-up)

  • 9:00 am – 5K Run/Walk/Wheelchair Roll
  • 10:00 am – 1 Mile Fun Run

 

Early Packet Pickup: 

  • Friday, June 30, 2017  3 pm – 6 pm
  • Ridgeland Recreational Center at Old Trace Park

 

Early Entry Fee:

  • 5K Run/Walk – $25/person
  • Survivor – $20/person
  • Fun Run – $15/person (Age 10 and under)
  • Phantom Runner – Donate Not Participate – $25/person
  • Teams – Minimum 5 people per team

 

Race Day Entry Fee:

  • 5K Run/Walk – $30/person
  • Survivor – $25/person
  • Fun Run – $20/person (Age 10 and under)

Where:

  • The course will begin at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland, MS and end at The Ridgeland Recreational Center.

 

Awards:

  • Overall Male and Female 5K Run/Walk
  • Overall Male and Female Fun Run
  • Overall Male and Female Wheelchair Roll
  • Largest Team Award
  • Most Team Spirit Award

 

Registration:

QUESTIONS601-981-1021 or email Lee Jenkins at ljenkins@msbia.org

