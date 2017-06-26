Cases headed to grand jury for 3 charged with Kingston Frazier’s murder

Related Coverage Cases bound over to grand jury for suspects in Kingston Frazier murder investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The three men accused of killing a 6-year-old boy appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

The cases for Byron McBride, Dwan Wakefield, and D’Allen Washington were bound over to a grand jury. They were denied bond in court.

A lot of details were revealed about the day that Kingston died.

Wakefield made a verbal statement that McBride and Washington were with him at the Kroger to sell som marijuana. He said McBride stole the Camry and was planning to take it to Holmes County. Wakefield claims to have gone somewhere else to make the drug sale. Wakefield said he later got a call from McBride saying he was out of gas and needed to be picked up. He also said McBride told him that a child was in the car and he would “off” him.

McBride also made a verbal statement to law enforcement. He initially told authorities that he wasn’t involved. Then McBride changed his story and said he shot Kingston when the two cars pulled over near the Nissan plant in Madison County. McBride changed his story again and told law enforcement that he shot and killed Kingston and then called Wakefield.

McBride said he told Wakefield and Washington that there was a child in the car before he stole it from Kroger.

Wakefield denies knowing about the child in the car until McBride called him asking for a ride. Wakefield says he asked McBride to drop the child off somewhere.

Investigators said Kingston was killed in Madison County.

An investigator for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation testified at the hearing about the crime. He said got the call around 3:30 a.m. on May 18 to go to the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson for an Amber Alert.

Surveillance video at the store shows a woman pulling into the parking lot around 1:12 a.m. and getting out the car.Then you see a silver Honda Accord pull up with someone getting out of the passenger side.

The investigator testified that the person who got out of the car looked in the Camry, went back to get something out of the silver car, and then returned to the Camry and stole it.

The investigator said the video didn’t clearly show the person that took the car. He said the sheriff’s department received a tip around 8 a.m. that Wakefield and Washington were in a silver car. About an hour later, Kingston was found dead in the back floor board in Gluckstadt. Authorities received another tip that McBride was with the suspects.

The state crime lab is still processing DNA from suspects. MBI also has the suspects’ cell phones and are processing them.

None of the suspects have revealed a motive for stealing the car.

Suspects in Kingston Frazier murder case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Byron McBride Dwan Wakefield D'Allen Washington