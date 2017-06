BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Byram will soon get a Chick-fil-A.

Byram Mayor Richard White said the popular fast-food chain will be located at the corner of Terry Road and Siwell Road.

He made the announcement at Thursday’s board meeting.

