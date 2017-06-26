Daycare floods, owner wants Madison County to fix drainage issues

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A daycare owner wants Madison County to fix drainage issues on her street.

Andrea Criddle owns the Children’s Academy on Distribution Dr. near Gluckstadt Rd.

She says her daycare flooded for the fourth time when tropical storm Cindy rolled through last week.

To replace and clean, she says it is going to cost between $30,000 and $35,000.

Criddle says street culverts are too small and has called the county to fix the issue, but says she gets no response.

“It’s disheartening,” said Criddle. ” I do what I can to make sure these children are safe, and all I want is someone to help me with traffic and keep my building to be flooded.”

WJTV called the county road manager, Dan Gaillet.

He said there are plans to correct drainage issues on Distribution Dr. He said the wet spring has caused some setbacks but expects crews to be out there by August.