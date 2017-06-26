Dupree doesn’t think its fair for Akers to be compared to him

Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Who was the better high school player, Cam Akers or Marcus Dupree? It’s a topic that’s been debated all season as Akers led Clinton to a 6A State Championship in December.

Akers finished his career with the Arrows totaling over 7,000 yards rushing and 71 touchdowns as well as over 8,000 yards passing and 78 touchdowns.

However, many consider Dupree, who played his high school football at Philadelphia, to be not only the greatest high school running back in Mississippi history, but the greatest in the nation.

Click the video above to hear what Dupree has to say about the comparisons.

 

