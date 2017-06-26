Flooding leaves some Jones County roads closed for repairs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — Tropical Storm Cindy brought heavy rain across the state and to the Pine Belt. With heavy rain brought the possibility for flooding, causing closure to some roads in the area.

A few roads remained closed in Jones County.

According to Rodney Parker, three streets in the county are closed for repairs:

100 block of Jenkins Road

Hoskins Creek Road

Phillips Road West

Monday morning Old Sandersville and Flynt Road were closed but have since been re-opened.

We will continue to update road closures in the area as they become available.