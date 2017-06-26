Lamar County teacher arrested, charged with statutory rape

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) — A Lamar County School District Speech-Language Pathologist has been relieved of her duties after being arrested for alleged sexual relations with a student according to officials.

Jenny Christine Hipp, 38, is charged with once count of statutory rape. She has been with the school district since 2014.

Hipp was arrested Sunday afternoon after Lamar County deputies found out she was in Jones County. According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, they issued a warrant to Jones County and then deputies arrested Hipp.

Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith released the following statement:

“I received a complaint on Thursday, June 15, 2017 and began an immediate investigation. When I received information Wednesday, June 21, 2017 regarding possible criminal behavior, I contacted the Lamar County District Attorney’s office. The employee has been terminated. We are cooperating fully with their ongoing investigation. Because of the ongoing criminal investigation, no other information can be given at this time.”

Sheriff Rigel says that no alleged sexual activities took place on school grounds.

She is currently booked in the Lamar County jail, and the investigation in ongoing.

She will appear in front of Lamar County Justice Court Tuesday morning where her bond will be set, according to Sheriff Rigel.