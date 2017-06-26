New Orleans police: 2 men robbed, beaten in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say an unidentified man is hospitalized in critical condition after being beaten and robbed.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that police say a 32-year-old man and another man were beaten by four or five other men during a robbery late Saturday night in the French Quarter.

Police say the two victims were transported to a local hospital after the incident was reported shortly before 11 p.m. The attackers accosted the men, and stole their wallets and cell phones before fleeing.

No additional information, including the second victim’s condition, was released about the incident.

