State Rep. Karl Oliver files reponse to lawsuit over Facebook lynching comments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver has submitted an answer to the courts in response to a lawsuit filed by Attorney Carlos Moore.

Attorney Carlos Moore filed a lawsuit against Oliver in May, asking the court to order the lawmaker to read literature about lynching and Emmett Till. The complaint was submitted after Oliver made a Facebook post about lynching.

Below is the text of the post:

“The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific. If the, and I use this term extremely loosely, “leadership” of Louisiana wishes to, in a Nazi-ish fashion, burn books or destroy historical monuments of OUR HISTORY, they should be LYNCHED! Let it be known, I will do all in my power to prevent this from happening in our State.”

Oliver later apologized about the comment.

Moore mentioned in his lawsuit that he had been working to push the removal of the state flag. He said Oliver’s comments were a specific death threat. One of the requests in the lawsuit is for the defendants to read the books, “The Blood of Emmett Till” by Timothy Tyson and “At The Hands of Persons Unknown: The Lynching of Black America” by Phillip Dray. He also wants the defendants to submit written summaries of each book that are no less than 3,000 words to the court.

Moore said he hopes that this would help diminish the likelihood of this happening again in the future.

Oliver filed his reponse to the complaint on June 23. The response saying that he made the comment on his personal page and that the post wan’t intended to communicate a death threat to anyone. Oliver wants the lawsuit to be dismissed.