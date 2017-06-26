Summer EXPLORE camp begins at Historic Jefferson College

WASHINGTON, Miss (WJTV) — An educational summer camp for boys and girls began Monday afternoon in Washington at Historic Jefferson College.

The camp lasts for the last week of June and is meant to teach children about many different areas of life they wouldn’t be taught about in their schools.

Such subjects include “Kitchen Chemistry”, a lesson on how physical science is used by common household items, and “Outdoor Survival”, where kids learn basic survival skills such as how to build a fire.

Robin Person, the site director of Historic Jefferson College, says “We’ve sort of changed them to meet the needs of the kids around here, so this year we have 8 different camps.”

Other camps include classes on ancient weapons and exhibits that let campers feed snakes. The Historic Jefferson College is located just outside of Natchez and is the birthplace of Mississippi’s statehood, dating back to 1817.