2 suspects found hiding in attic arrested in connection with Brookhaven shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested in connection with a Brookhaven shooting.

Brookhaven Police Chief Bobby Bell said 25-year-old Jujuan Stowers and 34-year-old Johnnie McGruder are charged with one count of aggravated assault. They were found hiding in the attic at the same house where the shooting took place.

The incident happened on Monday a little before 3:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene on MLK Drive to investigate. Bell said the 24-year-old victim was shot several times.

He said investigators learned that the suspects might have still been in the house. Officers deployed gas to the attic area, and the suspects were taken into custody.