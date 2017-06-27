3 arrested in connection with Crossgates Subdivision auto burglaries, vehilce thefts

Related Coverage Police investigating several auto burglaries in Crossgates Subdivision

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people have been arrested in connection with auto thefts and auto burglaries that happened in the Brandon Crossgates Subdivision.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Michael Jerome Hill, 18-year-old Curtis Von Ryals, and 24-year-old Alvin Cobb Brown, Jr. in connection with the crimes.

On June 19, several residents reported that their cars had been burglarized; two vehicles were also stolen from the Crossgates community. On June 22, JPD arrested Hill in Jackson in one of the stolen vehicles.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Ryals. He is charged with auto burglary.

JPD found the second stolen vehicle on June 23. Police said they were able to identify Brown as a suspect as well.

U.S. Marshals and Brandon Police arrested Ryals on Dorgan Street in Jackson on June 23.

Hill is charged with possession of stolen property.