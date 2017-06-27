Monroe County woman accused of hosting party where minors were drinking alcohol

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman accused of hosting a party where minors were drinking alcohol is in custody.

According to WCBI, law enforcement officers arrested Brandi Lee Meisenholder.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said about 250 to 300 people were at a party Saturday night on McDuffie Cemetery Road in Monroe County. Officials said Meisenholder violated the social host law.

Cantrell said many of the guests were under 18. He said he called the parents of most of the children so that the minors could be picked up.

Mississippi social host law holds adult property holders accountable for parties where juveniles are drinking alcohol.