Parents should be aware of children using new map feature on Snapchat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you use the app Snapchat and want to see where your friends are, that is now possible.

The new feature comes with a warning for parents.

The Snap Map is a new feature on Snapchat that shares your location with friends.

It looks like Google Maps, except it lets you view your friends on a map as they Snap.

Since the app rolled out the change last week, parents and teachers have been sharing a warning.

Authorities are also warning parents to pay close attention to their children who use the social media app.

“A lot of times, those in the younger crowd, aren’t mature enough to make good decisions on their own,” said Hayden Levingston, a digital forensic investigator for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s why I always try to say like I said earlier, parents need to be involved. They don’t need to just let their kids do just anything and everything on their mobile device. They need to kind of help monitor what they’re doing.”

Snapchat sent WJTV statement:

“The safety of our community is very important to us, and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents, and educators have accurate information about how the Snap Map works. With Snap Map, location-sharing is off by default for all users and is completely optional. Snapchatters can choose exactly who they want to share their location with, if at all, and can change that setting at any time. It’s also not possible to share your location with someone who isn’t already your friend on Snapchat, and the majority of interactions on Snapchat take place between close friends.”

There is a parents guide and safety center that provides tips for users.