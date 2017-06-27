Police Looking for Emmett Till Marker Vandals

Another sign honoring Emmett Till has been vandalized and police still haven’t found the people who did it.

Edelia Carthan, Emmett Till’s Cousin says it’s troubling, but not surprising. The family of till is becoming all too familiar with investigations into vandalism targeting historical markers in his honor.

“It’s very disrespectful, especially to the family. We put that market there it said that people can remember Emmett and what happened so that things like this would never happen again” Carthan said. “I think when you live in a state that has the Confederate battle emblem on the flag you can’t be surprised to deal with certain things like this.”

The 14-year-old was kidnapped, and brutally killed back in 1955. The sign in Money, Mississippi represents the grocery store where till was accused at whistling at a white woman. The woman at the center of that case has since admitted to making it all up.

Michael Koto, who is based in Chicago was visiting the site as part of a martyrs march through the group “Justice in Mississippi” when he saw the damage.

“When I came across this sign I found myself staying with the same pain.” Koto said.” It showed that the hatred that brought much of the tension in the 60s is still alive today.”

In May, the marker in money was scratched, and this past week, a tour group found more damage.

Another sign in the delta marking the place till’s body was found was riddled with close to 40 bullets back in 2016.

“I think a reward should be offered to find out who did this and I think we should just focus on the history of Emmett Till and what his life and legacy means,” Carthan said.