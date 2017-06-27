Preview: Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On December 9th, visitors from near and far will be able to dive into Magnolia state history at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History.

The civil rights portion will track the movement from 1946 to 1976.

“It’s here. They can see it. They can touch it. They can take photographs of it. It happened. So when we reconcile all of that, then the only thing we need to do is just all come together as one.” Pamela Junior, director of the civil rights museum said.

Construction on the two museums started in 2013. It should be completed in late July.

“We’re starting 10 thousand years ago. The historic mounds here in Mississippi are 5000 BCE. So it’s an incredible amount of history specifically in this space,” Rachel Myers, director of the Museum of Mississippi History said.

In September, the museums will begin recruiting 100 volunteers for opening day.

Tickets to visit one of the museums will cost $8, and $12 to visit both.