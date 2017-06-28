1 wanted for attempting to steal motorcycle in McComb

By Published:
Lester Smith, Jr. (Photo: McComb Police)

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — The McComb Police Department needs help locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted vehicle theft.

A reward is being offered for anyone who can help police find 29-year-old Lester Leo Smith, Jr.

Officers went to a home on Park Drive Monday after a homeowner said he found Smith trying to push a motorcycle from underneath his carport.

We’re told that the suspect ran away on foot. Police said his last known address is on Gillis Circle in McComb.

Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact McComb Investigations at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

 

