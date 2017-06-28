Byram police investigate carjacking on Davis Road

WJTV Published: Updated:

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Byram Police are investigating a carjacking.

Police Chief Luke Thomspon said the incident happened on Davis Road. We’re told that the car has been recovered.

He also said that Jackson Police have a person of interest in custody.

Jackson Police tells WJTV that they arrested a person at 11 p.m.  at the Jasco on McDowell Road Tuesday for being in possession of a stolen vehcle.

No other details about the carjacking have been released. WJTV will provide updates as we get more information.

 

 

