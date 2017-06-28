Deion Pope plans to transfer from MSU to JSU

WJTV – Mississippi State defensive lineman Deion Pope announced on Wednesday that he plans to transfer to Jackson State.

The Collins native stated in the tweet that he wants to be closer to home.

Pope is a junior and can play right away for Tony Hughes. The former Copiah-Lincoln Community College defensive lineman was ranked as the top JUCO defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports. The website rated him as a three-star prospect.

This is also the second Bulldog to transfer to the Tigers this summer. Former MSU defensive back Jamoral Graham decided to come join Hughes earlier this month.

In his only game at Davis Wade as a Bulldog, Pope dropped into coverage and picked off Nick Fitzgerald in the team’s spring game back in April. He was expected to factor into Mississippi State’s defensive line rotation.

I guess you could say @deionpope_91 made his only game at Davis Wade as a Bulldog count. Here's his interception from the spring game. #JSU pic.twitter.com/TozOoM7rpk — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 28, 2017