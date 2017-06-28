Former JPD officer sentenced for bribery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former Jackson Police Department officer is sentenced to serve federal prison time for bribery.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze, 48-year-old Melvin Williams was sentenced on June 27 to serve 27 months behind bars followed by three years of supervised release.

He must also pay a $1500 fine.

Williams was accused of contacting a businessman in 2016 and threatening to execute an arrest warrant if the businessman did not pay him a sum of money.

The FBI determined that the arrest warrant was not valid. The businessman agreed to cooperate with the FBI and  Williams was paid a total of $6,000 over three separate days.

