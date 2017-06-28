Homeowners file lawsuit against Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Homeowners in the Mill Creek subdivision are suing Rankin County over drainage issues.

Mike Cobb is the homeowners association vice president.

He says some members of the community are fed up with drainage problems.

“We have been complaining about the drainage system being the responsibility of the county and the county has refused to accept that responsibility,” said Cobb.

WJTV obtained documents that detail the lawsuit that was filed in 2015.

One part of the complaint claims plaintiffs asked the board of supervisors to maintain the drains, but the supervisors rejected the request.

We spoke to the supervisor of the area Daniel Cross about the pending lawsuit.

“Our legal teams are talking to the appropriate parties and they won’t let us discuss it right now, but hopefully it will sort itself out and we can move,” said Cross.

