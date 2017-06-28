Jackson State receives grant to support 2 youth summer camps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s athletics program receives a nearly one-million dollar grant from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

With that $952,500 grant, Jackson State (JSU) will focus on community engagement. That includes hosting free summer camps on the main campus this year.

The camps will focus on three main areas: mental capacity, academic enrichment and physical fitness.

Campers will receive free breakfast, lunch and two snacks during the separate week-long, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. sessions. They will also receive instruction from JSU coaches, athletics trainers and medical staff members.

The first summer camp starts on July 10 and runs through July 14. That session is already full.

The second summer camp runs from July 17 to July 21. Registration for this camp begins on Thursday, July 6. For details about registering for the camp, click here.

Wheeler Brown, the university athletics director, says the university is excited to partner with the Department of Human Services to put on these community events.

This award is a testament to the commitment by JSU and the state of Mississippi to the quality of life for our young people – academically, physically and mentally. As well, it speaks highly of our professional staff that worked diligently for months to secure this agreement, which has a strong potential to continue and expand in the coming years. Because the future of Mississippi will be the hands of our young people, we must encourage good lifestyle choices today to secure a healthy tomorrow. – Wheeler Brown, JSU Athletic Director

WJTV has learned that the university plans to put on additional camps and services throughout the academic year. We will keep you updated when those events come up.