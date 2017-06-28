Jasper County deputies warn residents of phone scam

By Published: Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Jasper County deputies are warning residents about phone scammers posing as someone in law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department posted a warning on its Facebook page about the issue.

They are asking residents to be aware of calls from people claiming to be from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The scammers have been saying they need to serve papers and want to give you a number to call. They have also been asking residents for their social security number.

Deputies said do not give out any personal information because this is a scam.

