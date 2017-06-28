Man wanted for allegedly embezzling building materials from Hazlehurst company

Charles Kendall Gilmore (Photo: Copiah County Sheriff's Dept.)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Copiah County authorities are looking for a man who is wanted for embezzlement.

The sheriff’s department is searching for 32-year-old Charles Kendall Gilmore of Hazlehurst.

Gilmore is accused of embezzling more than $5,000 worth of  building material from George Harris Building Company.

Anyone who sees Gilmore should contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department.

