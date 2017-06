JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Walmart Foundation gave $125,000 grant to the Mississippi Food Network.

The money will go towards the Feed Our Neighbors Program. A check presentation was held at the Mississippi Food Network

The grant will help provide 320,000 pounds of food for more than 1.5 million people in need.

In 2016, the organization distributed more than 18 million pounds of food to more than 1.8 million people through its member agencies.