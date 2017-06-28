Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Published:
FILE PHOTO - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016 file photo, a state flag of Mississippi is unfurled by Sons of Confederate Veterans and other groups on the grounds of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., in support of keeping the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is trying to revive his lawsuit challenging the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag. Moore filed notice Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, that he will appeal a federal judge’s decision that dismissed the suit. The Mississippi flag has had the Confederate emblem since 1894, and voters chose to keep it in a 2001 referendum. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carlos Moore says lower courts incorrectly rejected his argument that the flag harms him by violating the Constitution’s equal-protection

Carlos Moore (Photo: WJTV)

guarantee.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem – a red field topped by a tilted blue cross dotted with 13 white stars. Supporters say it represents history. Mississippi has used the flag since 1894, and voters kept it in 2001.

Moore calls it “state-sanctioned hate speech.”

A federal district judge dismissed Moore’s case, saying he lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury. An appeals court upheld that ruling.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

