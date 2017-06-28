Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Carlos Moore says lower courts incorrectly rejected his argument that the flag harms him by violating the Constitution’s equal-protection

guarantee.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem – a red field topped by a tilted blue cross dotted with 13 white stars. Supporters say it represents history. Mississippi has used the flag since 1894, and voters kept it in 2001.

Moore calls it “state-sanctioned hate speech.”

A federal district judge dismissed Moore’s case, saying he lacked legal standing to sue because he failed to show the emblem caused an identifiable legal injury. An appeals court upheld that ruling.

