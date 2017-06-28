MSDH tests show mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in parts of the Metro

Related Coverage Mississippi’s 1st West Nile Virus case of 2017 reported in Forrest County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With so much rain over the last several weeks, we’re seeing high water levels and standing water, which can bring concerns for mosquitoes.

The Mississippi State Department of Health tests mosquitoes to see if they are carrying the West Nile Virus.

So far, they’ve found one sample in Madison County, four in Hinds County and six in Forrest County.

We’ve already seen one human case of West Nile Virus in Forrest County as well this year.

Get more information about West Nile Virus mosquito testing on MSDH’s website.