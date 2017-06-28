MSU issues campus alert about bomb threat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State University has issued a Maroon Alert about a safety concern near the library.

We’re told that the university received a time-specific bomb threat; however, the time mentioned in the threat has passed.

The school tweeted that students and faculty should evacuate the areas near the library, Carpenter, Swalm, Hand, the Health Center, Etheredege and Drill Field, which are located on Hardy Road.

Emergency personnel and MSU bomb-sensing dogs were dispatched to the scene. They are still investigating.

