JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection with a business burglary.

Jackson Police tweeted surveillance video of the peson they are looking for at this time.

The burglary happened at Capital Medical Supply on Lorenz Boulevard on June 26.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, contact police.

Business Burglary suspect, Capital Medical Supply at 218 W. Lorenz Blvd. on June 26th. Call police w/ his identity. 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/dHC52mbjkT — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) June 28, 2017

