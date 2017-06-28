Rankin County School Board votes to install air conditioners on school buses

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hundreds of Rankin County students will get a cool surprise as they head back to school in August.

The school board voted Wednesday morning to install air conditioning on dozens of the district’s buses.

As the third largest school district, school board members say this is something they’ve wanted to do for a very long time so when it came down to the vote today needless to say they were all in.

Come 2018, 55 out of 310 Rankin County School buses will be installed with brand new air conditioning units.

Kristen Windham says this is just the first step towards getting all buses equipped with AC.

“This is just kind of a goal of this administration to go to an air condition fleet,” Kristen Windham, the RCSD Public Information Officer told us.

It’s going to cost the county $595,000, which Windham says they have in their budget.

“It’s something that a lot of districts in the state and in our area are doing, and we just want to make sure that we are doing what’s best for our students doing what’s best for our bus drivers and just taking care of them in any way we can,” Windham said.

The air conditioning will come in handy during the hot months when athletes and others have to travel to other schools to compete.

“Some of our bus routes are very rural, and so the bus routes are a lot longer than a normal route, and so it will really benefit those students,” she explained.

Windham says 30 buses already have AC installed.