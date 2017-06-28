Rooker wins SEC Triple Crown

WJTV – Brent Rooker’s historic 2017 season now puts him in a place only two college baseball players have ever reached.

The former Bulldog officially claimed the SEC Triple Crown with the end of the college baseball season on Tuesday night. He led the conference in batting average (.387), home runs (23), and RBI’s (82).

Rooker is the first player to win this since another former Bulldog did it in 1984. Rafael Palmeiro led the SEC with a .415 average, 29 home runs, and 94 RBI’s that year.

Now a member of the Minnesota Twins organization, the SEC Player of the Year has another chance to add to his collegiate accomplishments. Rooker is a Golden Spikes Award Finalist and will find out if he is named college baseball’s player of the year tomorrow at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.